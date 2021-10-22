Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $77.46.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 68,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.