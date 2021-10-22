Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of APLE opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.