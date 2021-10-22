Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.93.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $61.68. 318,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $90.19.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
