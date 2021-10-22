Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $61.68. 318,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.