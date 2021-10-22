argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $348.36.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1 year low of $244.98 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.40 and a 200-day moving average of $300.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in argenx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 53,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of argenx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

