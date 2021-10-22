argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $295.58

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $295.58, but opened at $304.80. argenx shares last traded at $298.60, with a volume of 2,207 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.36.

The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.40 and its 200 day moving average is $300.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in argenx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter worth $51,548,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in argenx by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 151,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in argenx by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,967,000 after purchasing an additional 121,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

