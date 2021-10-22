Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) was down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 9,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,275,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

