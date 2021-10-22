ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 594.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $685,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 301.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 34,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 131.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter.

ARKF traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $53.47. 6,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,750. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64.

