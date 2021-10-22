Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.