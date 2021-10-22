ARMOR (ARMOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.70 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00107843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,887.23 or 0.99466306 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.18 or 0.06436734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022161 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

