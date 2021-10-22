Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $151.00 at Morgan Stanley

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.15.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $136.02 on Friday. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,036,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 118,512 shares valued at $9,995,585. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Asana by 29.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

