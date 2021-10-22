Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG opened at $229.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $229.83.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.