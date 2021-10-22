Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres.

