Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post $232.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.50 million to $238.44 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $93.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $782.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.61 million to $803.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

AHT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

