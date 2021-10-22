Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,099. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

