Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stake Raised by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

ATRA opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

