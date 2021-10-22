Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.30

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $9.41. Atlantia shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 3,671 shares traded.

ATASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Atlantia alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.