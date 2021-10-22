AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. 1,036,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,184,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. AT&T has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

