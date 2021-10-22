Attila (ATT) 1-Day Volume Tops $714,786.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Attila has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Attila has a market capitalization of $17.82 million and $714,786.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00196166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

