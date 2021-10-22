Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $381.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $239.70 and a one year high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

