Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 120,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.