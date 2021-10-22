Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 58 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 708,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,415,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $478.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $477.65. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.