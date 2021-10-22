Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 831 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 576,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,593,000 after purchasing an additional 92,053 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 18.2% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

