Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $307,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.