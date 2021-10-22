AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

NYSE:AN traded up $4.19 on Friday, reaching $130.19. 39,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $131.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,032,626 shares of company stock worth $125,828,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoNation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of AutoNation worth $42,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

