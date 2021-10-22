AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.
NYSE:AN traded up $4.19 on Friday, reaching $130.19. 39,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $131.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,032,626 shares of company stock worth $125,828,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.
AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.
