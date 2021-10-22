Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Avaya has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Avaya by 106,695.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 199.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 251,080 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avaya by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $586,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

