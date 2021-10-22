Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

AVVIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Aviva stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.7892 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

