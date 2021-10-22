aWSB Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,602.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. aWSB has a market cap of $159,511.91 and $16,602.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can now be bought for $26.09 or 0.00042729 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded 72.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00108005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,808.89 or 0.99574156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.87 or 0.06495719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022178 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

