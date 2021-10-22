Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.7% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.87. The company had a trading volume of 106,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,182. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

