Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $211,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 31,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 253,819 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 29.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.58.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $684.98. 5,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,585. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $687.69.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

