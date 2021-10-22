Axiom Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 101,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,644,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

