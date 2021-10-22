Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $3,938,164.16 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 21,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $3,938,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $5.55 on Thursday, hitting $184.60. 429,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,476. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.28.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

