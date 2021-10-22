B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,594,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,751,000 after purchasing an additional 518,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,087,000 after purchasing an additional 769,984 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 439,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

