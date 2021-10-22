Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 101,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

