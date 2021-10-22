Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.
BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.
Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 101,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66.
In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
