Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 879,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,286,000 after acquiring an additional 41,828 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 65.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

