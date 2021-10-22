Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $471.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.23 and a 200-day moving average of $385.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.02 and a 52 week high of $476.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.59.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

