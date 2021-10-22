Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

