Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

