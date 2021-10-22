Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $81.46 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

