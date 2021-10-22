Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes $783,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $163.55 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average of $156.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.