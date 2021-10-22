Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BANC opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

