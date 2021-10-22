Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.79 million. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $18.23 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 464,424 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

