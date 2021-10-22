Bank of America Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $61.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.01.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 392,163 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

