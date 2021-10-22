Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.14

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.14 and traded as low as $8.78. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 76,664 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 22.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of China Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

