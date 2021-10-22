Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.14

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.14 and traded as low as $8.78. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 76,664 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 22.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of China Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

