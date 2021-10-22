Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.