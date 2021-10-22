Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.27 Million Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 63.8% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 18,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $255,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.