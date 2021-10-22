Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,764 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Assets Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,671,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 530,213 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

