Bank of Montreal Can Sells 31,707 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 134,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,502,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

