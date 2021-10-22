Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,514 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of First Mid Bancshares worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 40,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBH stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $763.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

