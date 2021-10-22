Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299,290 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after buying an additional 418,675 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after buying an additional 157,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,304,000 after buying an additional 262,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $108.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

