Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RUBY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.54. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.